Karin Bodewits
Karin Bodewits is co-founder of NaturalScience Careers.
Contact info
- Website:
- naturalscience.careers/
- Careers
Filling in industry skill gaps
There are plenty of ways to make yourself more employable before you graduate from the academic lab
- Careers
How to become a professor
Want to succeed in academia? Here’s what universities are looking for
- Opinion
Countering gender bias at conferences
Re-structuring presentation programmes could make meetings more accessible
- Careers
How to tailor your CV for different countries
What employers in Germany, the US and the UK want
- Careers
Tips to make your CV stand out in Germany
A traditional approach to selling yourself is essential
- Opinion
An escape plan
Karin Bodewits suggests that academia’s chairs might hold more women if they have a clear view of the exit