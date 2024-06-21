Kirstine Anderson

Kirstine has worked as a publishing editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry since September 2022. After completing a PhD in protein structure at Imperial College London, she took a postdoctoral position at the University of Leeds before spending 13 years teaching A-level chemistry. She secretly wants to be a novelist, but is happy to occasionally write for Chemistry World instead.

Outside of work, Kirstine keeps busy parenting three of the noisiest children in the UK, alongside volunteering with a youth organisation and as a school governor. On the rare occasion that she has some spare time, she builds Lego, crafts, reads or attempts to learn piano.