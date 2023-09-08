Maria Burke
Maria Burke is a freelance science writer based in St Albans, UK
- News
Understanding chemistry at play in RAAC explains weakening of concrete
Autoclaved aerated concrete corrosion issues puts some buildings at risk of collapse
- News
Chemical weapons expert forces UK government to back down on blacklisting policy
Guidance that has seen experts blocked from speaking at government conferences over criticism of policies to be reviewed
- News
Black, female, and disabled academics were less likely to be entered for REF 2021
Physical sciences perform best but gap in submission rates remains
- News
Controversial plan will see Fukushima’s radioactive wastewater discharged into sea
As contaminated water builds plant’s owner hopes to begin discharging it this summer
- News
UK government urged to act on Stem training and visas
Campaign for Science and Engineering says skills shortage is costing economy £1.5 billion a year
- News
Nobel nominations analysis reveals factors behind who won in the past
Study suggests that human influences and organised behaviour played a greater role than numbers of nominations
- News
Report highlights job insecurity and mental health strain in academia
Baseline pay and conditions compare well to other sectors for permanent staff
- News
Nitrous oxide ban in UK ‘not based on scientific evidence’
Government action on of N2O goes against recommendations of drug advisory committee
- News
Budget announcement short on big plans for UK science and technology
Pledges made on tax credits, tech hubs and quantum computing fail to impress
- News
Long-awaited Nurse review of UK science delivers blueprint for a science superpower
But will the government listen?
- News
Science superpower strategy welcomed but concerns over UK association to Horizon persist
£370 million of new funding available for ‘exciting’ technologies announced
- News
Canada’s graduate students crippled by wages that haven’t risen since 2003
Anxiety, stress and thoughts of dropping out of master’s and PhDs have become commonplace
- News
Dispute over mass crustacean deaths at Teesside as pyridine and pathogen both blamed
Defra claims the culprit was an unknown disease, but the finger is also being pointed at pollutants released by dredging
- Business
ExxonMobil scientists’ climate models were accurate, but hidden
Documents show internal predictions were as good as contemporary science but executives publicly downplayed their significance
- News
Chemistry journals that request author photos and bios linked to lower citations for women
Citation effect is statistically significant but diminishes when other variables are taken into account
- News
Situation at Ukrainian nuclear plants worrying as shelling and power cuts threaten containment
Back-up diesel generators have been needed to maintain cooling at plants across the country
- News
Two thirds of academics have experienced gender violence
But only 13% report it, survey of 42,000 researchers and students across Europe shows
- News
Alarm sounded after chemists discover new analogue of ketamine in Australia
Long-term health effects of novel psychoactive substance are unknown
- Business
European chemicals industry struggling to compete as costs surge
BASF plans major cost cuts as energy crisis saps profits
- News
What next for scientific collaboration as stand-off between China and the west heats up?
Fears over espionage and links to the Chinese military is disrupting long-running collaborations