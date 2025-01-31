The UK chemical sciences workforce could grow by 6.5% over the next decade, outstripping the wider labour market by 30%, according to a new report from the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). But with universities struggling with costs and closing chemistry departments, there is concern over the supply of chemical scientists with the right skills to enable this growth. The report makes several recommendations including updating learning materials at schools and universities to make them more relevant, and better training for teachers and workers.

Around 314,000 people work in the chemical sciences in the UK while industries based around chemistry support a further 1.4 million jobs. The sector is changing, moving away from large manufacturers to smaller specialist R&D-driven firms and expert manufacturers. However, the number of undergraduate chemistry degrees has fallen by more than a quarter since 2019, which risks restricting the supply of highly skilled workers.

‘Investing in the chemical sciences and taking action to improve the recruitment of students into chemistry courses and vocational pathways, will enable economic growth in the UK and the goal of building a more sustainable future through scientific research in a whole range of sectors,’ says Annette Doherty, RSC president. ‘Chemistry makes significant contributions to the UK economy [but] uncertainty around how we will develop the skills needed to meet demand is limiting confidence.’

Recommendations

To train people with the right skills, the report says science and chemistry curriculums across the UK for ages five to 19 need to change. Students need access to ‘hands-on learning rooted in the real world’ and a grounding in transferable skills (such as communication and organisational skills) and digital literacy with a strong focus on sustainability and exploration of chemistry through practical activities.

A modern and relevant chemistry curriculum requires continuing professional development for teachers and technicians. They should have access to funded, high-quality, subject-specific training. If teachers know the skills employers want, they can link the curriculum to careers in chemistry, the report says.

Post-16 education should offer more diverse pathways, including apprenticeships and technical qualifications, alongside academic routes. Expanding vocational pathways will ensure greater inclusivity and bring new talent into the sector. Apprenticeship training providers should consider embedding recognised qualifications at appropriate levels in their training programmes.

In further and higher education, chemistry courses should focus on digital skills, including coding and AI/machine learning; sustainability and green chemistry; practical and transferable skills gained through placements and work experience, as well as an increased emphasis on problem-solving, awareness of regulations and feedback, and the importance of interdisciplinary science.

It’s not just education provision that needs to change. Industry needs to provide more opportunities for outreach and work experience for 14-year-olds up to degree level. Companies should also get more involved with schools, colleges and universities to ensure learning materials are as relevant as possible.

Once in the workforce, the report also recommends a skills for life programme that continues throughout a career. Training – again with a focus on sustainability, regulatory compliance and digital technologies – is critical, the report says. Employers should be encouraged to overcome barriers such as funding and time constraints, supported by government incentives.

The report also highlights growing concerns about the shrinking technician workforce and the loss of their expertise and skills. It recognises that businesses face financial pressures due to hiring and training costs but suggests apprenticeships and on-the-job training could help. If employers offered greater development opportunities, this would improve technician capacity and retention.

Another common complaint is that employers and employees are struggling to keep up with compliance in a changing regulatory landscape. Examples include hazardous chemical regulations resulting in changes of formulations and raw material suppliers, and standardisation of lab management systems. The report suggests integrating regulatory training into education and training.

Report welcomed

Costin Camarasu, director of analytical sciences at AstraZeneca, welcomed the report, particularly its focus on digital literacy, sustainability and expanding vocational pathways. ‘The report highlights many of our needs [in industry]. Effective partnerships with universities and training providers are vital to achieve the workforce we need.’

Michael Reiss, a science education specialist at the UCL Institute of Education, backs the report’s call to ensure young people can get access to practical, hands-on learning rooted in the real world. ‘We know that such an approach engages young people and can make them more likely to continue with chemistry once the subject is no longer mandatory. Too often in schools, chemistry is taught in a relatively abstract way, largely divorced from context. We need curricula and assessment systems that reward learners for showing that they understand how chemistry is used in industry, to tackle pollution and in other ways that can benefit people and the broader environment.’

‘It’s great to see evidence of growing career opportunities in the chemical sciences, not least because of the imperative of the energy transition,’ says Athene Donald, chair of the Science Education Policy Alliance. ‘This is something mirrored in the other sciences. It’s critical that we offer equitable routes to develop the right skills, knowledge and sense of identity in all our young people, starting from an early age, so that these opportunities are fulfilled, for the benefit of individuals, our economy and our sustainability. With the curriculum and assessment review currently underway, we have a once-in-a-generation chance to make the changes that will make this possible.’