Microsoft

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft introduced Azure Quantum Elements as a comprehensive system that empowers researchers to make advances in chemistry and materials science with unprecedented scale, speed, and accuracy. With it, organisations can accelerate scientific discovery and bring innovative products to market more quickly and responsibly.

