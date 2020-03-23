Philip Wheeler
Philip Wheeler is an organic chemist who has pursued a career at the intersection of science and business. He is a business development manager at Umicore, specialising in homogeneous catalysts
- Sponsored
Metathesis enables everyday innovation
For process chemists, simple solutions to complex problems are crucial. Metathesis is a cost-effective, reliable and scalable tool that enables innovation
- Sponsored
Creating carbon–carbon bonds via transition metal catalysis
Cross-coupling and metathesis reactions are powerful ways of making carbon–carbon bonds, the crucial links behind most organic compounds