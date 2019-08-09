Philippa Matthews

Pip Matthews is the Inclusion and Diversity Programme Officer for the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Before taking up feminism professionally, Pip studied chemistry at Durham University, spent time as a technician testing knives and kitchenware in the last vestiges of Sheffield’s steel industry, and worked as a graduate trainee at the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Pip’s hobbies include singing, knitting, and dismantling the patriarchy.