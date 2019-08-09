Philippa Matthews
Pip Matthews is the Inclusion and Diversity Programme Officer for the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Before taking up feminism professionally, Pip studied chemistry at Durham University, spent time as a technician testing knives and kitchenware in the last vestiges of Sheffield’s steel industry, and worked as a graduate trainee at the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Pip’s hobbies include singing, knitting, and dismantling the patriarchy.
- Review
Superior: The Return of Race Science
Angela Saini’s latest book is a powerful deconstruction of the research around race
- Review
Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men
Philippa Matthews reviews Caroline Criado Perez’s new book
- Review
I’m a Joke and So Are You: A Comedian’s Take on What Makes Us Human
Robin Ince unravels the quirks of the human mind through conversations with psychologists, neuroscientists and fellow comedians
- Review
Forgotten women: the scientists
Philippa Matthews reviews a book looking to uncover the lost histories of women whose achievements have been left out of the textbooks
- Review
You must be very intelligent: the PhD delusion
Philippa Matthews reviews a semi-autobiographical account of a PhD student in the UK
- Review
Soonish: Emerging technologies that will improve and/or ruin everything
A look at what could happen in the near-ish future
- Review
The weathermen: their story
A book that explores humanity’s fascination with the weather, and our attempts to predict the seemingly unpredictable
- Review
Astrophysics for people in a hurry
A pocket-sized guide to the universe
- Research
AFM no longer falls flat
Functionalised AFM tip helps researchers see crude oil in a new dimension
- Review
The secret life of fat
Philippa Matthews looks at how fat measures up to science
- Review
The water kingdom
Philippa Matthews dives into the history of China
- Research
Microrobot gets to grips with bubbles
Tiny magnetic cube exploits surface tension to carry sub-millimetre objects
- Research
Secrets shown in a good light
UV light reads and writes invisible messages on modified paper
- Business
BASF to cut 350 jobs in plant science research
Company will also close field trial sites in Hawaii, India and Puerto Rico
- Business
Mylan to buy Meda in further generics consolidation
£6.9bn deal will give combined company ‘critical mass’ in US market
- Business
BP to cut 7000 jobs
UK oil company reduces its workforce to cut costs in response to low oil price and charges from Deepwater Horizon incident
- Research
Getting the measure of transition states
Previously impossible to monitor properties of transition states found hidden in vibration spectra
- Business
Job cuts at Chemours and Covestro
Over 700 jobs to be cut in streamlining operations
- Business
Heptares takes on new partners for drug discovery
Firm set to receive over $1bn from research partnerships