RSSL
www.rssl.com
Reading Scientific Services Ltd (RSSL) has been providing industry leading scientific and technical solutions for over 30 years to the global food (FMCG), pharmaceutical, healthcare and biopharmaceutical sectors.
RSSL delivers work of a high technical standard supported by an extensive quality system, compliant with ISO 17025 (UKAS) and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) for the pharmaceutical industry. With over £15 million of investment in facilities and analytical equipment, our team of over 300 have built a unique reputation for scientific integrity and customer compassion that serves large and small clients including 80% of the top 15 FMCG companies and all of the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies.
Our expertise and industry leading reputation is recognised by government bodies and industry groups with our scientists helping to shape the agenda for future guidelines and legislation.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 118 918 4000
- Email:
- enquiries@rssl.com
