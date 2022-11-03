Emma Davies
Emma Davies writes for Chemistry World.
- Careers
Carving out a career as an amateur scientist
Lacking a degree has not stopped Sebastian Cocioba making waves in the world of biotechnology
- Careers
Behind the scenes with Neil Barnes, winner of the Royal Society’s Hauksbee award
The physical chemistry technician reveals the inspirations that have driven his 45-year-long career
- Careers
A career in metrology
How Richard Brown helped to redefine the mole
- Careers
Meet the winners of the RSC’s Higher Education Technical Excellence award
The technical team at Dublin City University’s School of Chemical Sciences have won for their exceptional services to health and safety and accessibility
- Careers
Getting back to work
Returning to work after a career break can be a daunting prospect.
- Sponsored
The stability challenge
Why testing is essential to ensuring medicines are fit for use
- Feature
The atmospheric nitrogen question
Pollutants, key atmospheric components and vital fertilisers: nitrogen compounds are all of these, as Emma Davies finds out
- Careers
The analytical referee
Julian Braybrook on taking up his role as the UK’s government chemist
- Careers
Making mental health a priority
The high rate of mental health problems in postgraduates needs an urgent solution
- Feature
The chemistry of the microbiome
Our gut bacteria are carrying out chemistry on our behalf, but without us knowing much about it. Now, scientists are starting to examine their enzymes
- Feature
A slice of ion beam–scanning microscopy
From brain cells to batteries, is there anything focused ion beam–scanning electron microscopy can’t study?
- Careers
Getting on the soapbox for science
The women researchers fighting sexism in science communication
- Feature
Smartphone recycling
Although smartphones contain a host of valuable metals, getting at them is the tricky bit. Emma Davies reports
- Careers
Why apprenticeships are science's future
Practical experience and no student debt make vocational training an enticing career option
- Careers
The man who gets stung by insects
Justin Schmidt reveals the chemistry of venom
- Review
The sting of the wild
Emma Davies takes a look at some painful science
- Careers
The security specialists
Kabrena Rodda and Laura Denlinger talk about training Iraqi scientists in chemical safety and security
- Feature
Smarter smells
After years of research, the flavour and fragrance industry is increasingly turning to biotechnology for commercial production, as Emma Davies reports
- Careers
The anti-doping expert
Francisco Radler, the man in charge of the Rio 2016 Olympics anti-doping operation, reveals how his team has prepared
- Careers
Beyond borders
Emma Davies learns how the Brazilian government has helped over 100,000 science students study abroad in the past five years