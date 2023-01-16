Nina Notman
Nina has a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Bristol, UK. She started her science journalism career at Chemistry World in 2005. In 2009, she became the magazine’s features editor and in 2012 she left to go freelance. Her work still appears frequently on the magazine's features pages. She also regularly writes for the Royal Society of Chemistry's Education in Chemistry magazine and a number of other science publications.
- Feature
The smell of history
Nina Notman sniffs out chemistry’s role in uncovering, documenting and recreating the scents of the past
- Feature
The diamond synthesisers
Nina Notman takes a whistle-stop tour of the synthetic diamond industry and learns about some of the applications its lab-grown diamonds are being used for
- Feature
Can we clean Covid from the air around us?
Nina Notman talks to the experts about what is needed to remove pollutants and even infectious diseases from the air inside our homes, schools and offices
- Feature
3D printing adds another dimension
Nina Notman learns how 4D printing is opening the door to unique smart materials whose applications may only be limited by our imaginations
- Careers
Making research environments more inclusive to deaf and hard of hearing students
Todd Pagano helps open up the world of chemistry for students at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf
- Feature
A decade of CAR-T cell therapy
Nina Notman looks at the revolutionary treatment already taking on cancer, now aiming for wider use
- Feature
Drilling deep to discover the secrets of the mantle
Nina Notman hears from the scientists trying to pierce the Earth’s crust below the seafloor to learn more about our home planet
- Feature
The science of breast milk and baby formula
Nina Notman reveals how breast milk research is inspiring a new generation of infant formulas and opening the door to therapeutic advances
- Feature
Four years of chemistry preprints
Nina Notman takes stock of how preprint severs have settled into the chemistry community
- Careers
Rallying to the chemical safety cause
How Matt Endean works to keep children safe in school chemistry laboratories
- Opinion
Kathleen Culhane Lathbury – an industrial pioneer
Nina Notman tells the story of the interwar industrial chemist whose analytical skill and persistence saw her outmanoeuvre sexism and prove her research aptitude
- Feature
How should chemical mixtures be regulated?
Nina Notman explores the challenge of assessing and managing risk from the coincidental chemical mixtures to which humans and the environment are exposed
- Feature
Smart tattoos are keeping tabs on our health
Nina Notman takes a snapshot of the burgeoning field of health and fitness monitoring tattoos and patches
- Feature
DNA machines get a move on
Devices made from nucleic acids are starting to find their feet, says Nina Notman
- Feature
The science of the perfect cake
Nina Notman opens her lab notebook to find a recipe fit for a queen
- Feature
Human chemical communication
Nina Notman sniffs out the evidence for human pheromones and chemical cues
- Feature
Atmospheric water harvesting
With drought threatening many parts of the world, Nina Notman explores technologies for sucking water out of thin air
- Feature
Clearing the air
Nina Notman explores the role technology can play in cleaning pollutants out of air before we breathe them in
- Opinion
Alice Ball’s treatment for leprosy
Nina Notman tells the overlooked story of historic African-American chemist Alice Ball who developed the first partially-effective treatment for leprosy
- Feature
Do asteroids hold the key to life on Earth?
A series of missions are set to reveal the hidden secrets of the asteroids. Nina Notman explores the science of space rocks