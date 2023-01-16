Nina Notman

Nina has a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Bristol, UK. She started her science journalism career at Chemistry World in 2005. In 2009, she became the magazine’s features editor and in 2012 she left to go freelance. Her work still appears frequently on the magazine's features pages. She also regularly writes for the Royal Society of Chemistry's Education in Chemistry magazine and a number of other science publications.

