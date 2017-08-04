Samuel Tracey
I studied chemistry at Oxford University before seeing the light and moving to Cambridge to do a PhD. My fields of research were catalysis, electrochemistry and surface science, and during this time I learnt that I particularly enjoyed communicating chemical ideas. The next 12 years I spent teaching in schools and as a private tutor, working in diverse environments ranging from a village in Kenya to a film set in Australia. This time was also interspersed working as a self-taught web developer.
A master’s degree in science media production at Imperial College then enabled me to make the switch to my current role at Chemistry World. Here I help produce our podcasts and videos, and I now find myself on a mission to convince the world that if it can’t be said with a five second gif, it isn’t worth saying.
- Podcast
Piranha solution
When you need to get your glassware extremely clean, you need a cleaning solution with real ‘bite’
- Review
Exhibition: Robots
The Science Museum’s summer exhibition explores the 500-year story of humanoid robots
- Review
The master algorithm
Should we welcome our robot underlings?
- Review
Essays in the philosophy of chemistry
Sam Tracey delves into a fledgling field