Sygnature Discovery

Sygnature Discovery

www.sygnaturediscovery.com

Sygnature Discovery is the UK’s largest independent provider of integrated drug discovery resource and expertise. We undertake hit identification, hit-to-lead and lead optimisation projects and complete drug discovery programmes. Core capabilities include medicinal chemistry, in vitrobioscience, computational sciences and informatics, DMPK/physical sciences and project management.

Contact info

Tel:
+44 1159415401
Email:
info@sygnaturediscovery.com