Unilever
www.unilever.com
Every day, 2.5 billion people use Unilever products to look good, feel good and get more out of life. With more than 400 brands bought in 190 countries, we have a unique opportunity to work with consumers to make sustainable living commonplace.
- Sponsored
Sustainable safety testing
Unilever has been researching and applying alternatives to animal testing, and working with industry, academia, government scientists and NGOs to usher in a new era of sustainable safety testing that isn’t reliant on animal models.
- Sponsored
A biodegradable future
By investing in research, working with its partners across its supply chain, and considering the entire product lifecycle, Unilever is making a biodegradable future obtainable