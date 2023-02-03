Angeli Mehta
I love writing about science, and have a particular interest in environment and sustainability, and science policy. Before becomng a freelancer, I produced and directed programmes for BBC Newsnight and Panorama.
- News
Plastics need a complete redesign to make them easier to recycle, researchers argue
Thousands of chemicals used in plastics makes creating a truly circular economy far harder
- News
Call for UK government to ban plastic waste exports
Parliamentary committee emphasises reducing and reusing plastics to eliminate waste
- Business
Setting the standard for calculating indirect emissions
Industry collaboration creates carbon footprinting guidelines for chemical products
- Research
Labs’ carbon footprint under scrutiny as tool calculates impact of buildings and scientists
Software reveals environmental impact of over 500 French labs
- Business
Gas shortage puts pressure on chemical feedstocks
Demand for fuels has constricted European supplies, pushing up prices and threatening rationing
- News
Can negative emissions technology clear the air without costing the Earth?
Counting the energy cost of capturing carbon dioxide
- Business
DSM and Firmenich to merge
Flavour and fragrance-focused Firmenich complements DSM’s transition away from traditional chemicals
- News
Report calls for urgent action to tackle predatory publishers
Range of measures proposed to combat exploitation of academia
- News
Racial inequality report highlights ‘alarming’ loss of ethnic minority chemists
Royal Society of Chemistry vows to tackle underrepresentation in the UK with initial £1.5 million fund
- News
World agrees to sign up to a treaty to control plastic and chemical pollution
New advisory panel on chemicals and waste will also be set up, modelled on the IPCC
- Business
Battery boom time
The fast-evolving market for vehicle batteries is driving commoditisation and consolidation, but also innovation
- News
Research yet to see any Brexit benefits as UK still outside EU’s science programme
Scientists and organisations across Europe call for the EU to bring the UK and Switzerland back into Horizon Europe
- News
Earth’s limits pushed by chemical pollution as UN environment meeting nears
Plastic and chemical production has overtaken our ability to control it, study finds
- News
Cop26 deal promises more action but 1.5°C target still looks out of reach
Agreements on coal, methane and deforestation are overshadowed by estimate that the world is on track for 2.4°C of warming by the end of the century
- Business
Oil & Gas industry emissions reduction pledges under scrutiny
Under increasing pressure, big firms are making sweeping climate pledges. How do they stack up?
- News
Bioenergy emissions scrutinised as UK plans to grow sector
Questions raised on carbon neutrality vs climate neutrality
- News
R&D funding growth slows but UK government says it will stick to 2027 GDP target
Budget outlines spending plans as wrangling over European science programme membership continues
- News
Net zero strategy sets sights on slashing UK industry’s emissions by 2035
Carbon capture and storage, nuclear and hydrogen will all play a part in making industry greener
- News
New UK science minister faces a full inbox as concern grows for R&D target
George Freeman becomes the sixth science minister in six years in cabinet reshuffle
- News
UKRI response to Black female academics on funding decisions called inadequate
Pledge to improve understanding and monitoring of inequality comes a year after open letter was first published