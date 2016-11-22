Emma Cooper
I left the University of York with a PhD in 2013 and moved to Cambridgeshire. I have been a publishing editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry ever since. It’s a pleasure to write news articles about the work we publish and it’s great to have an excuse to chat to authors informally about their work.
- Research
Molecular glue senses water
Compound can detect trace amounts of water by forming fluorescent aggregates
- Research
Camel hair shows shape memory
Natural fibres’ unusual properties could be the basis for new smart materials
- Research
MOF in a bottle
Waste plastic bottles become a source for porous metal–organic framework synthesis
- Research
Calcium carbide replaces explosive acetylene in organic synthesis
A safer way to make vinyl thioesters
- Research
Streamlined synthesis yields longer sugar chains
Scientists make longest heparin-related oligosaccharide to date
- Research
Labs and wastewater cleaned with the same sponge
Domestic sponge fortuitously found to soak up bisphenol A
- Research
Engineered bacteria synthesise palladium biosorbent
Biomolecule to help decontaminate water by recovering palladium that has escaped from catalytic converters
- Research
Plastic bottles recycled into cigarette filters
Put that in your pipe and smoke it
- Research
Self-cleaning surfaces from scrap silicone
Simple mechanical process converts waste silicone into a superhydrophobic material