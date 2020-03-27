Emma Sargent
After completing a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Cardiff University, I decided to continue studying at the University of Manchester and completed a PhD in lanthanide coordination chemistry. Leaving the warm, fuzzy-glow of lanthanides behind me, I then ventured into the world of scientific publishing and began working for the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2007. In that time, I’ve gathered 4 years’ experience working on some of our flagship journals ChemComm and ChemSocRev, as well as helping to launch the journal Chemical Science, before becoming a picture editor in 2011 – where I have stayed ever since! I absolutely love my job as a picture editor, as it means I can combine my love for chemistry with my creative and artist side. I help source scientific imagery, illustrations and photography for the RSC as a whole, although predominantly work on picture sourcing for the much-loved Chemistry World.
I also occasionally write for Chemistry World and particularly enjoy writing about the science behind nature (fungi and venoms anyone?) and the arts (like how to become a scientific illustrator). When I’m not working, I love nothing more than going on country walks and painting.
