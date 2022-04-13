Enna Guadalupe
After completing my second year of studying Psychology with Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Leicester, I decided to go in search of some opportunities to develop my love of science and media even further. In June 2019, I joined the ChemistryWorld team as a digital content assistant intern, as part of the Change100 internship programme.
- Podcast
Book club – Fresh Banana Leaves by Jessica Hernandez
An Indigenous vision for environmental science
- Podcast
Book club – Deep Sniff by Adam Zmith
A history of a drug – and the queer community
- Review
Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDs
Not your average encyclopaedia of infectious diseases
- Podcast
Ciguatoxin
The toxin found in reef fish that leads to food poisoning so bad it can cause life-long symptoms
- Research
Engineered cyanobacteria turn carbon dioxide into petrol substitute
Strategy transforms wild photosynthetic organism into a system that could reduce humanity’s reliance on fossil fuels