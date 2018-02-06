Fiona Tscherny
I graduated from Durham University in 2015 with an integrated Master’s degree in Natural Sciences, which included a final-year research project on anticancer ruthenium and iridium complexes.
Eager to gain more experience in the lab, I worked as an analytical scientist for a few months. I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2016 as a Publishing Assistant, working on databases such as Analytical Abstracts, before moving into my current role as a Publishing Editor.
I work on the ‘Technology & Environment’ portfolio of journals and handle manuscripts from submission to publication. I love learning about exciting new research and writing for Chemistry World is a great way to share scientists’ stories.
