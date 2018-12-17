Florence Schechter
Florence Schechter is a science communicator, presenter and comedian. She has performed at the Science Museum, Royal Society, British Science Festival, and Abu Dhabi Science Festival, to name a few. In addition, she sits on the Trajectory, Ideas and Ambassadors Board for Cheltenham Science Festival. Before becoming a science communicator, she studied biochemistry at the University of Birmingham. She is also the founder of the Vagina Museum, the world's first bricks and mortar museum dedicated to the gynaecological anatomy, for which she came highly commended in the 2017 Women of the Future Awards.
Myristicin
The spice that gives your Christmas eggnog its distinctive taste and aroma is also a toxic narcotic that played an important role in international history
Furanocoumarin
Florence Schechter discovers how a seemingly healthy grapefruit-based breakfast could disrupt your daily drugs
Colchicine
An ancient, but effective, remedy for painful attacks of gout