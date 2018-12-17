Florence Schechter

Florence Schechter is a science communicator, presenter and comedian. She has performed at the Science Museum, Royal Society, British Science Festival, and Abu Dhabi Science Festival, to name a few. In addition, she sits on the Trajectory, Ideas and Ambassadors Board for Cheltenham Science Festival. Before becoming a science communicator, she studied biochemistry at the University of Birmingham. She is also the founder of the Vagina Museum, the world's first bricks and mortar museum dedicated to the gynaecological anatomy, for which she came highly commended in the 2017 Women of the Future Awards.