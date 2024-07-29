Kate Tustain

Kate completed her PhD in chemistry at the University of Liverpool in 2021, where she worked on the synthesis of mineral and MOF systems with unusual magnetic properties. Since then, Kate has worked as a publishing editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry, mainly working on Dalton Transactions, CrystEngComm and New Journal of Chemistry.

In her spare time she enjoys painting, cooking, and looking for her elusive cat, Greg!