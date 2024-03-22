Michael Whitelaw
Michael Whitelaw joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor in 2022 and moved to an assistant editor role in 2023. Prior to this, he completed his masters degree in forensic & analytical chemistry at the University of Strathclyde, followed by a PhD at the same university. His PhD research involved investigating the potential of main group metals (primarily sodium and aluminium) as sustainable alternatives to precious metals in homogeneous catalysis. Outside of work Michael enjoy playing badminton and football, getting stressed out while watching Rangers, and gaming.
