Neil Withers

I joined Chemistry World in June 2012 after spending four years as an associate editor on Nature Chemistry.

This is my second stint at the Royal Society of Chemistry, having started work here in July 2004 just a week after my PhD viva! I worked in a variety of roles in my first four years at the RSC, from a technical editor on Journals of Materials Chemistry and Soft Matter to editor of Chemical Technology.

I commission and edit the features in Chemistry World, and contribute to the other areas of the magazine as need arises. I have a PhD in solid-state inorganic chemistry from the University of Durham, where I also did a four-year chemistry degree.

And now I'm trying out Mastodon – find me @NeilWithers@mstdn.social