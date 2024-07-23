Nour Tanbouza

Nour became an editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry since 2021 after pursuing a PhD at Laval University in Canada. Her PhD research focused on new reactivity of diazo surrogates in batch and continuous flow. Nour got to explore new techniques in organic synthesis ranging from photochemistry to electrochemistry and continuous flow chemistry. She has a passion for green chemistry, sustainability and showcasing that chemistry is key for achieving a sustainable future.