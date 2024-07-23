Nour Tanbouza
Nour became an editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry since 2021 after pursuing a PhD at Laval University in Canada. Her PhD research focused on new reactivity of diazo surrogates in batch and continuous flow. Nour got to explore new techniques in organic synthesis ranging from photochemistry to electrochemistry and continuous flow chemistry. She has a passion for green chemistry, sustainability and showcasing that chemistry is key for achieving a sustainable future.
Forgotten borole synthesis expands family of antiaromatic compounds
Study investigates how benzene-fused borole compares to its non-fused and doubly-fused cousins
‘Mechanochemistry strikes again’ – this time for deoxygenating phosphine oxides
Mechanochemical process works in 30 minutes under air to regenerate phosphine reagents
Study says UK underestimated offshore methane emissions from oil and gas activity
Research adds to consensus that most countries don’t really know how much methane they are releasing into the atmosphere
Cobalt nanoparticles behind alternative to lead-based Lindlar catalyst
Dietary supplements market could benefit from catalyst that performs the semi-hydrogenation of a range of vitamin precursors
Microdroplets tackle scale-up issues for enzyme-photocoupled catalysis
Gas-spray reactor enhances light illumination efficiency and boosts rate of reaction
Study finds Goldilocks organoborane catalysts for fluorination
Tuning fluoride ion affinity opens a window for organoborane phase transfer catalysis in nucleophilic fluorination reactions