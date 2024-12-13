A rare example of an antiaromatic hydrocarbon that’s stable at room temperature has been made using a straightforward and completely reversible oxidation reaction. While annelation with other π systems is the most common way to stabilise an antiaromatic structure, 1,3,4,6-tetraphenylpentalene’s (Ph 4 Pn) stability appears to come from the steric bulk of its phenyl substituents.

The researchers synthesised Ph 4 Pn by oxidising Mg[Ph 4 Pn] with one equivalent of iodine, which created a MgI 2 precipitate within minutes. NMR analysis of the filtrate confirmed it was a C 2h symmetric pentalene with a localised olefinic π system. The pentalene exhibits remarkable stability. Variable temperature NMR studies conducted in THF showed no significant decomposition, however, the compound did decompose when exposed to air.

XRD analysis of Ph 4 Pn single crystals confirmed that its structure retains a bicyclic, co-planar pentalene core with no stacking observed in neither solid nor solution state. This means that the pentalene remains in a less stable, antiaromatic state without adopting a stacked 3D structure.

Ph 4 Pn can be fully reduced back into Ph 4 Pn2+ by treating it with a freshly prepared potassium mirror. This characteristic allows the hydrocarbon to switch between an aromatic and antiaromatic state without undergoing conformational or skeletal rearrangements.