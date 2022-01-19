Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc is a leading provider of high technology products and services to the world's leading industrial companies and scientific research communities exploiting our world-class ability to image, analyse and manipulate materials down to the atomic and molecular level. The organization’s core purpose is to support the scientific community in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges, enabling a greener economy, increased connectivity, improved health and increased scientific understanding. We are proud to be recognised as the leaders in what we do and for the difference we make in the world.