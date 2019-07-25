Ian Robertson
Ian Roberston is a senior applications scientist in the spectroscopy group at PerkinElmer
- Podcast
Polypropylene
Microplastics, including polypropylene, are present in our oceans, on our beaches and even in bottled water. Ian Robertson investigates the scale and some solutions
- Sponsored
Microplastics – A chance discovery leads to a research passion
Tiny plastics are polluting our waterways, foods and drinks. To understand and combat this contaminant, we need to leverage technologies capable of detecting their presence and understanding their makeup