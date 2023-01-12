Philipp Gramlich
Philipp Gramlich is co-founder of NaturalScience Careers.
- naturalscience.careers/
- Opinion
Scientists should speak up and share their views
Striving for objectivity does not mean researchers cannot take part in policy debates
- Careers
Security versus employability
Safe isn’t better if it doesn’t allow you to develop professionally
- Careers
Filling in industry skill gaps
There are plenty of ways to make yourself more employable before you graduate from the academic lab
- Careers
How to get research funding from industry
Five tips for engaging with the private sector
- Careers
How to become a professor
Want to succeed in academia? Here’s what universities are looking for
- Opinion
Countering gender bias at conferences
Re-structuring presentation programmes could make meetings more accessible
- Opinion
An escape plan
Karin Bodewits suggests that academia’s chairs might hold more women if they have a clear view of the exit