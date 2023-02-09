Raychelle Burks
Raychelle Burks is associate professor in chemistry at American University, Washington, DC, US
- Opinion
From the St Valentine’s Day Massacre to modern ballistics analysis
Computational methods are making firearm evidence more statistically sound
- Opinion
Mass spectrometry to catch Christmas tree thieves and timber traffickers
Forensic chemistry can help uncover pine pilfering and fiendish fir felling
- Opinion
Pumpkin spiked
The unpleasant surprise in very yellow pies
- Opinion
Confusing cannabinoids
Decomposition during GC–MS analysis can thwart efforts to determine if a product is legal
- Opinion
A curious case of carbon monoxide poisoning
A women’s rapid demise raised alarms
- Opinion
Berry naughty business
There’s little love lost in the commercial world of strawberries
- Podcast
Book club – Murder isn’t Easy by Carla Valentine
Delving into Agatha Christie’s pioneering forensic writing with special guests Raychelle Burks and Kathryn Harkup
- Opinion
Why eating a sleigh’s worth of candy canes is a bad idea
Like any compound, the festive flavour of peppermint can be harmful in high doses
- Opinion
The dead of aconite
Whether human, witch or werewolf, beware a flower known as the queen of poisons
- Opinion
Insulin as a murder weapon
Forensic experts can tell if high insulin levels have a natural or criminal cause
- Opinion
Stable isotopic analysis identifies unknown casualties of war
Humanitarian aid provided by forensic science
- Opinion
Exposing soil’s secrets
Analysing dirt can help to dig up the story of a crime scene
- Opinion
Heart of gold
All that glitters is not harmless
- Opinion
On the case of fake rum
Before getting in the festive spirit, check your festive spirits
- Opinion
Identifying mineralised tissue in the fight against wildlife crime
Is it horn, antler, teeth, ivory… or artificial?
- Opinion
Ancient antidotes
Favourites of emperors and royalty, theriacs were the universal cures of their day
- Opinion
Poisons leave no mushroom for error
Will you enjoy a delicious treat, or endure excruciating agony?
- Opinion
The non-romantic history of Valentine’s Meat Juice
If ‘meat juice’ be the food of love, the appetite may sicken, and so die
- Opinion
How to break up a Christmas party
Did a thrown glass shard fell a festive partygoer, or was he stabbed?
- Opinion
A rice kind of fingerprint powder
A new method for producing print powders goes against the grain