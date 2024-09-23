Rupali Dabas
Rupali Dabas is a 3rd year PhD candidate in clinical sciences at Imperial College London. She specialises in developing polymeric nanoparticles tailored for efficient RNA delivery. She is also a keen science communicator and aims to harmonise her passions for chemistry and the creative arts by interning at Chemistry World.
- Research
Nanopore sequencing set to transform our understanding of proteins
Rapid sequencing technique can not only deal with proteins hundreds of amino acids long but can detect modifications
- News
Predictions for the 2024 chemistry prize highlight growing importance of AI and computational methods
Protein structure prediction, efficient simulations and clean energy among the fields tipped for recognition by chemistry’s top prize
- News
From tipsy worms to pigeon missiles: the quirky triumphs of the 2024 Ig Nobel awards
Chemistry prize rewards work that used worms as analogues of large polymers