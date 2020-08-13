Thomas Easton

After completing my MChem at the University of Edinburgh, I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2018 as a publishing editor within the Energy & Environment journals portfolio. I loved the exposure to some of the latest chemistry literature and writing for Chemistry World was an exciting introduction to science communication.

My pre-existing passion for environmental chemistry has grown to the extent that in 2020, I will return to the University of Edinburgh to pursue a PhD in Environmental Engineering. I’ll (hopefully) be doing my part to tackle microplastic water pollution using advanced oxidation processes.