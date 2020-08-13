Thomas Easton
After completing my MChem at the University of Edinburgh, I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2018 as a publishing editor within the Energy & Environment journals portfolio. I loved the exposure to some of the latest chemistry literature and writing for Chemistry World was an exciting introduction to science communication.
My pre-existing passion for environmental chemistry has grown to the extent that in 2020, I will return to the University of Edinburgh to pursue a PhD in Environmental Engineering. I’ll (hopefully) be doing my part to tackle microplastic water pollution using advanced oxidation processes.
Superfluid helium nanoreactor takes single atom catalysis understanding to the next level
Gold alters bond energies to catalyse dissociation reaction
Semiconductive properties see subvalent silver oxide contravene textbook rules
Extreme synthetic conditions create material with a seemingly implausible electron count
High throughput robotics score big in hunt for new porous liquids
Materials research borrows technique from drug discovery
Microgel supports 3D printing technique that builds organs out of stem cells
Internal scaffolds made redundant from tissue engineering process
Fullerene cage stabilises first yttrium–yttrium single bond
Rare experimental evidence of direct metal–metal bonding between the often-overlooked rare earth elements