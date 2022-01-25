Aurora Walshe
As a child, I loved science. I still do. However, I didn’t develop my particular fondness for chemistry until secondary school, when we made honeycomb in the lab…
I started writing for Chemistry World in 2015 while working at the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor. I joined the RSC after finishing a PhD in uranium chemistry – I had had a great time playing with glove boxes and synchrotrons and spectrometers but ultimately I decided that the lab wasn’t for me. I was very happy to have a job that kept me up to date with cutting edge research from across the breadth of the chemical sciences and I love getting to write for Chemistry World.
I’m a huge nerd and a serial crafter and I spend my spare time reading or watching movies or making things out of paper or wood or metal. In an alternate life I think I would have been a blacksmith or a glassblower – the most important person in any chemistry department!
- Podcast
Book club – Her Hidden Genius by Marie Benedict
The full story of the discovery of DNA’s double helix
- Review
Hollywood Wants to Kill You: The Peculiar Science of Death in the Movies
Your favourite disaster movies turned into case studies for the various ways in which all we are all doomed
- Review
The Chemical Detective
An action-packed thriller starring a explosives expert Jaqueline Silver
- Review
When the Dogs Don’t Bark: A Forensic Scientist’s Search for the Truth
Forensic scientist Angela Gallop shares the evolution of her career and of forensic science itself
- Review
Inventing Ourselves: The Secret Life of the Teenage Brain
Teenage Kicks - a cognitive neuroscientist explains why teenagers are the way they are
- Research
Triply crosslinked hydrogel withstands weight of a car
Hydrogel with three types of physical crosslinks shows remarkable self-recovery properties
- Research
New rationale for 15-element wide f block
Scientists seek to settle periodic table layout debate
- Research
First actinide–metal complexes with dative bonds
5f and 6d orbitals in low-valent actinides exhibit unprecedented charge transfer in actinide–metal complexes
- Review
More molecules of murder
Aurora Walshe reviews a book that walks the line between morbid and fascinating
- Review
The secret science of superheroes
Aurora Walshe reviews a book that will make you laugh like an evil genius
- Review
The genome factor: what the social genomics revolution reveals about ourselves, our history and the future
Exploring the use of genetics in social policy
- Review
Sex, lies, and brain scans: how fMRI reveals what really goes on in our minds
Can neuroscientists can use functional magnetic resonance imaging to read minds?
- Research
Elemental imaging could authenticate Ming brushstrokes
New insight into royal painting techniques
- Review
A tale of seven scientists and a new philosophy of science
Eric Scerri proposes that science has evolved like a biological organism rather than in small steps or giant leaps
- Research
First +5 praseodymium compound with PrN triple bond made
The second ever praseodymium compound with a +5 oxidation state paves the way for pentavalent lanthanide chemistry
- Research
Tomography keeps its cool to analyse ice cream
First in-depth study of the multiphase 3D structure of ice cream possible with new experimental design
- Research
First uranium–rhodium bond shows that shorter is not stronger
Complex with one of the shortest uranium–transition metal bonds ever reported is unstable in solution
- Review
The microbes fight back: antibiotic resistance
One of the greatest challenges of our time
- Research
Model predicts graphene to melt at 6000K
Monolayer graphene could survive on the surface of the sun