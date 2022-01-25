Aurora Walshe

As a child, I loved science. I still do. However, I didn’t develop my particular fondness for chemistry until secondary school, when we made honeycomb in the lab…

I started writing for Chemistry World in 2015 while working at the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor. I joined the RSC after finishing a PhD in uranium chemistry – I had had a great time playing with glove boxes and synchrotrons and spectrometers but ultimately I decided that the lab wasn’t for me. I was very happy to have a job that kept me up to date with cutting edge research from across the breadth of the chemical sciences and I love getting to write for Chemistry World.

I’m a huge nerd and a serial crafter and I spend my spare time reading or watching movies or making things out of paper or wood or metal. In an alternate life I think I would have been a blacksmith or a glassblower – the most important person in any chemistry department!