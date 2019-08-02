Charlotte Niemiec
Charlotte Niemiec is a freelance writer based in Norfolk, UK
Contact info
- Email:
- lotteniemiec@gmail.com
HexagonFab cracks nanomanufacturing for pocket diagnostics
HexagonFab’s founders say their graphene-based sensors are set to become the lab tests that don’t need a physical lab
Throw-away culture
Single-use bioreactors are transforming bio-manufacturing processes
Building a biological biocide
Aqualution Systems produces stable hypochlorous acid, a natural biocide up to 300 times more effective than bleach
Chemicals industry roundup 2018
Industry growth remains strong despite tariff disputes, political uncertainty and supply chain challenges
Bayer to cut 12000 jobs
As it integrates Monsanto businesses, Bayer will eliminate around 10% of its global workforce
Asia’s age of regulation
Safety legislation and data sharing in Asia is making progress but highlights a global challenge