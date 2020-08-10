Claire Jarvis
Claire Jarvis is a medical writer based on the East Coast, US
- Feature
Why is cystic fibrosis so hard to treat?
Claire Jarvis talks to the scientists trying to find new drugs to treat the inherited lung condition
- Feature
The search for cancer vaccines
Claire Jarvis looks at ongoing work to prevent the disease – and convince a sceptical community of their seriousness
- Opinion
The power of controlling lab purchases
Liaising with suppliers is more than just following orders
- Opinion
The perils of conference dining
Herding scientists at a meeting is a lot like herding cats
- Opinion
The safety dance
A little lab explosion and it’s health and safety gone mad…
- Opinion
Do you acknowledge?
Explore the hidden delights of thesis recognition