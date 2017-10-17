Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Dassault Systèmes provides best-in-class product development software applications, delivered on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, enabling 3D Design, Engineering, 3D CAD, Modeling, Simulation, Data Management and Process Management. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported bringing value to over 220.000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries and our worldwide network of 12.600 partners provides customers with the best industry solution experiences.