Ella Wren

I left the University of Oxford with an MChem in chemistry in 2017, after completing my course with a Masters project focused on asymmetric organic catalysis. However, I knew that life in a labcoat wasn't right for me, so I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Publishing Editor soon after graduating. Here, I handle the peer review of submissions to our materials and nanoscience portfolio of journals, and I also write Chemistry World articles on research across many exciting fields in chemistry. When I'm not doing this, you can often find me cooking or baking - I'm better at experimenting in the kitchen rather than the lab!