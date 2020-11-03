Ella Wren
I left the University of Oxford with an MChem in chemistry in 2017, after completing my course with a Masters project focused on asymmetric organic catalysis. However, I knew that life in a labcoat wasn't right for me, so I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Publishing Editor soon after graduating. Here, I handle the peer review of submissions to our materials and nanoscience portfolio of journals, and I also write Chemistry World articles on research across many exciting fields in chemistry. When I'm not doing this, you can often find me cooking or baking - I'm better at experimenting in the kitchen rather than the lab!
Traditional olefin hydroboration yields surprising trans-isomers
A very common organic reaction under ordinary conditions has produced significant amounts of unexpected trans-products for the first time
Nano-stirrer bars for microscale mixing made via continuous electrospinning method
Tiny stirrer bars could simplify the design of microfluidic platforms
Evidence that NMR chemical shifts depend on magnetic field strength
Predictions from 1970 finally confirmed
Synthetic strategy exploits fluxional nitrogen to deliver three chiral centres for the price of one
Innovative method amplifies chirality and complexity in medicinally relevant cyclic hydrazines
Freezer magnets improve avocado puree properties
Avocado anxiety could be over as magnetic field helps puree stay fresh
Flow synthesis produces chiral intermediate for antidepressant drug
The first solvent-free organocatalytic flow process yields the key chiral intermediate for paroxetine on a multigram-scale