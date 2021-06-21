Emma Lockyer

During my chemistry degree at the University of Bath I enjoyed exploring many facets of the subject, from working with mass spectrometers for drug development during my industrial placement year, to handling bacterial strains for my final year project.

I noticed that I had most enjoyed learning about scientific discoveries and writing about them, so a career in science publishing seemed to be the next logical step. I spent my four years as a Publishing Editor for the RSC doing just this, coordinating peer review of the latest research, arranging journal cover art and writing for Chemistry World. My next step into medical writing for Costello Medical will allow me to enjoy more time writing and learning about the interface between chemistry and biology.