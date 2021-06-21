Emma Lockyer
During my chemistry degree at the University of Bath I enjoyed exploring many facets of the subject, from working with mass spectrometers for drug development during my industrial placement year, to handling bacterial strains for my final year project.
I noticed that I had most enjoyed learning about scientific discoveries and writing about them, so a career in science publishing seemed to be the next logical step. I spent my four years as a Publishing Editor for the RSC doing just this, coordinating peer review of the latest research, arranging journal cover art and writing for Chemistry World. My next step into medical writing for Costello Medical will allow me to enjoy more time writing and learning about the interface between chemistry and biology.
- Research
Sortase A strategy could see ribosomal products reach further across chemical space
Compound libraries set to benefit from process that harnesses promiscuity of post-translation enzymes
- Research
How many water molecules make a droplet?
Water molecules behave like bulk water when surrounded by a sea of 20 others
- Research
Mass spectrometry and augmented reality guide tumour removal in real time
Colour pixels help surgeons differentiate between cancerous and healthy tissue
- Research
Sugar shack test set to flip procedure for maple syrup quality control
Plasmonic tongue sensor checks maple syrup flavour in minutes
- Research
Ammonium bicarbonate trick enables sophisticated lipid analysis
Tandem mass spectrometry method can distinguish lipid isomers
- Research
Stitched spectra distinguish over 240k elemental compositions in petroleum sample
Peak performance for mass spectrometry
- Research
Reverse gear makes metamaterial stand out
Printed material goes from stiff to soft and back again
- Research
Fluorinated compounds in cosmetic products
Moisturisers, shaving foam and foundation investigated as sources of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances