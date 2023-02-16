Fernando Gomollón-Bel

While I was doing my PhD in organic chemistry looking for new fungicides, I started collaborating on several projects in science communication. I organised Pint of Science festivals in pubs, collaborated with blogs, newspapers and magazines, and even co-hosted a local science TV show in Spain.

After a fantastic experience as an intern in Chemistry World in 2016, I worked as a science communicator and press officer at ICIQ, then the Graphene Flagship project. But I love science too much, and a full-time post in scicomm is not enough! I still freelance for several publications, including Chemistry World. I love writing about chemistry, materials, surprising reactions and inspiring people.