Fernando Gomollón-Bel
While I was doing my PhD in organic chemistry looking for new fungicides, I started collaborating on several projects in science communication. I organised Pint of Science festivals in pubs, collaborated with blogs, newspapers and magazines, and even co-hosted a local science TV show in Spain.
After a fantastic experience as an intern in Chemistry World in 2016, I worked as a science communicator and press officer at ICIQ, then the Graphene Flagship project. But I love science too much, and a full-time post in scicomm is not enough! I still freelance for several publications, including Chemistry World. I love writing about chemistry, materials, surprising reactions and inspiring people.
Contact info
- Email:
- fer@gomobel.com
- Research
Gel capsules make reactions with organolithiums simpler and safer
Low-cost gels improve the handling and storage of traditionally dangerous organometallics, expanding applications and possibilities in synthesis
- Research
Tetraquinoline is the newest member of the nitrogen macrocycle family
The new saddle-shaped macrocycle shows catalytic activity and affinity to zinc cations
- Research
Chemical chainmail constructed from interlocked coordination polymers
Simple synthesis yields an ‘infinite’ structure with applications in flexible materials
- Research
Photochemistry frees arene functionalisation from metals
Sulfonium salts offer new possibilities for the alkylation and cyanation of aromatic molecules
- Research
Helicene columns could confer chiral properties on optoelectronic devices
Organic and inorganic templates control the crystallisation of helicenes in bulk, providing a simple and effective way to integrate chirality into optics and electronics
- Research
Single-molecule magnetic memory is the first to work at room temperature
Anionic iron complex breaks the rules of magnetic molecules and opens up opportunities to miniaturise data storage
- News
Explosion at outreach event under investigation after 18 people injured in Spain
Demonstration with liquid nitrogen and boiling water went horribly wrong at the University of Girona’s European Research Night
- Research
First synthesis of aza-triangulene in solution
Chemists synthesised and isolated unstable species and its cation in crystalline form
- Research
‘Periodic table’ of hydrocarbons maps ‘magic’ molecules with exceptional stability
Computational chemists calculate the stability of hydrocarbons and design a map with potential predictive power
- Research
Artificial leaf floating on the river Cam synthesised hydrogen and syngas
‘All-in-one’ photoelectrochemical devices generate sustainable fuels on water, reducing both cost and land use
- Research
First organic magnesium electride is stable at room temperature
Molecule has potential in redox reactions, as it’s highly soluble in organic solvents and easily stored in a glovebox
- Research
Nature inspires greener generation of metal hydrides to make formic acid from CO2
The iron–sulfur cluster catalyses the electrocatalytic formation of manganese hydrides
- Research
Manganese coordination polymer separates xylene isomers
A highly flexible and stable material offers new opportunities for industrial xylene purification
- Careers
The nickel crystal that catalysed collaboration
An apparent scooping turned into something much more valuable
- Research
Chiral molecules beat magnets when it comes to boosting water splitting
Decorating the catalyst with helicenes doubles the activity of the oxygen evolution reaction
- Research
Carbon dioxide electrolysers ready for fluctuating power from wind and solar
First CO2-to-fuel device that can deal with the intermittent currents coming from renewable energy sources
- Research
Flaws fixed in venerable 84-year-old method of measuring porosity
Simple software corrects calculations of surface area that were out by up to a factor of five
- Research
Cooling effect discovered in breathing MOFs
Materials with breathing-caloric effect could replace fluorinated hydrocarbon refrigerants
- Research
Microscopy unveils piece-by-piece formation of 2D covalent polymers
New results provide ‘fundamental insights’ on the growth of covalent organic framework monolayers
- Research
Advanced microscopy tests 60-year-old mechanism of ethylene polymerisation
Researchers have produced ‘remarkable images’ of the polyethylene production process