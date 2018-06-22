Fiona Case
Fiona Case is a freelance science writer based in San Diego, California, USA. She focuses on industrial applications of materials, and has a particular fondness for polymers, nanomaterials, structured fluids, and any material that promises to save the world. When she is not writing she teaches short courses, consults for the Nano Science and Technology Institute and is the Technical Program Chair for the annual NSTI Nanotech and TechConnect World Innovation Conferences. She has been writing for Chemistry World since 2005.
- Feature
The art of conservation
The Getty Conservation Institute in Los Angeles is developing innovative new approaches to art conservation. Fiona Case paid them a visit
- Feature
The molecular basis of circadian rhythms
Every cell of every organism has its own little clock, but what makes it tick? Fiona Case finds out
- News
Opening the gated membrane floodgates
A layer of liquid creates switchable, anti-fouling membranes for water purification, biofuel processing and lab-on-chip applications
- News
Better windows with aerogels
Researchers have developed ways of making improved, cheaper transparent silica aerogel composites that could revolutionise windows
- Feature
Enzymes for everyone
Can scientists overcome enzymes’ fragility and exploit their speed and specificity? Fiona Case investigates
- Research
Nano repair bots mimic wound healing to seal cracks
Janus particles swim to site of damaged electrical circuit and get it working again
- Research
Alternative nutraceutical delivery method proposed
Alternatives address safety concerns about surfactant-based emulsifiers
- News
Gender bias in US research funding investigated
Three US Congresswomen requested an investigation into whether funding bias is holding back women in science
- Feature
Chemists on a mission
The dramatic footage from a humanitarian crisis rarely features chemists, but they can play a vital role. Fiona Case is inspired by some examples
- Feature
Magical mixtures of metals
From bronze axes to jet engines, alloys have enabled humanity’s cutting-edge technology, as Fiona Case finds out
- Feature
Green houses
How can chemistry help reduce the energy consumption of our houses? Fiona Case shares a blueprint for the buildings of tomorrow
- Feature
A shade of green
Major retailers are starting to consider the environmental impact of the fabric dyeing and finishing processes used by their manufacturers. Fiona Case reports
- Feature
Where the rubber meets the road
A tyre's composition affects grip, fuel economy and its lifetime. Fiona Case investigates how new materials are improving tyre performance and reducing environmental impact
- Feature
Nanotech decade
Ten years of investment has turned nanotechnology into a booming research and industrial landscape. Fiona Case investigates whether it has lived up to the hype
- News
Bisphenol A and the baby bottle debate
There are always uncertainties when animal studies are extrapolated into human effects
- Feature
Molecules that matter
What began as one chemistry professor's project to find the 10 most important molecules of the 20th century, has brought science and art together in a unique exhibition
- News
Slip slidin' away
Exciting areas of polymer chemistry have exploded within the last decade
- Feature
Spun from bench to boardroom
Academics are making their mark on the business world, profiting from their ideas.
- News
Synchronised delivery for DNA and drugs
Polymer capsules release twin cargos for cancer therapy.