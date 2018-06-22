Fiona Case

Fiona Case is a freelance science writer based in San Diego, California, USA. She focuses on industrial applications of materials, and has a particular fondness for polymers, nanomaterials, structured fluids, and any material that promises to save the world. When she is not writing she teaches short courses, consults for the Nano Science and Technology Institute and is the Technical Program Chair for the annual NSTI Nanotech and TechConnect World Innovation Conferences. She has been writing for Chemistry World since 2005.