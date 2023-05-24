Hugh Ryan
I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor in September 2022 after finishing my PhD and a postdoctoral position at the University of Cambridge, UK. My research focused on the application of metal–organic coordination cages to solid, liquid and gel phases for chemical separations. I’ve always enjoyed discussing and exploring new science, sometimes to the dismay of my family and friends, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to write for Chemistry World alongside my editorial role.
Outside of the office, I enjoy cooking, ballroom dancing, video games, playing piano and embroiling myself in Dungeons & Dragons shenanigans.
- Research
Increase in aromaticity drives metallaaromatic ring contraction
Acid-promoted ring contraction reaction reshapes an osmaindenol into an osmapentalene
- Research
Molecular twist enhances stability of biphenyls
Study suggests that decaphenylbiphenyl is not a high-energy molecule, despite being crowded and seemingly strained
- Research
Water works as medium for reactions that reduce carboxylic acids
Catalytic system works on a wide range of acid substrates and doesn’t require precious metals or air and moisture intolerant reagents
- Research
First synthesis of 1-azahomocubane shows nitrogen can take the strain
Chemists overcome synthetic challenges to finally incorporate a nitrogen atom into the homocubane skeleton