Hugh Ryan

I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor in September 2022 after finishing my PhD and a postdoctoral position at the University of Cambridge, UK. My research focused on the application of metal–organic coordination cages to solid, liquid and gel phases for chemical separations. I’ve always enjoyed discussing and exploring new science, sometimes to the dismay of my family and friends, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to write for Chemistry World alongside my editorial role.

Outside of the office, I enjoy cooking, ballroom dancing, video games, playing piano and embroiling myself in Dungeons & Dragons shenanigans.