James Mitchell Crow

James Mitchell Crow is an organic chemist by training.

He began his science journalism career in 2007 at Chemistry World, where he was shortlisted for several awards, including Features Writer of the Year at the UK Magazine Design and Journalism Awards. In 2009 he joined New Scientist in London as a features editor. In 2010 he moved to Australia and wrote freelance for several years, for publications including New Scientist and Nature, before joining COSMOS magazine as deputy editor. After 3 years at COSMOS, during which time he won the Crawford Fund Journalism Award, James returned to freelance science writing in 2016.