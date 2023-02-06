James Mitchell Crow
James Mitchell Crow is an organic chemist by training.
He began his science journalism career in 2007 at Chemistry World, where he was shortlisted for several awards, including Features Writer of the Year at the UK Magazine Design and Journalism Awards. In 2009 he joined New Scientist in London as a features editor. In 2010 he moved to Australia and wrote freelance for several years, for publications including New Scientist and Nature, before joining COSMOS magazine as deputy editor. After 3 years at COSMOS, during which time he won the Crawford Fund Journalism Award, James returned to freelance science writing in 2016.
- Feature
The robots revolutionising chemistry
Researchers working with automated systems are pushing the boundaries of what chemists can achieve in the lab, reports James Mitchell Crow
- Feature
When will molecular electronics make the connection?
Computer chips based on single molecules may remain a work in progress, finds James Mitchell Crow but the technologies developed along the way are being used by chemists to explore their reactions
- Feature
A lightning burst of chemistry
Trying to understand the chemistry that occurs around immensely powerful but short-lived lightning bolts is a feat in itself. James Mitchell Crow looks for a flash of inspiration
- Feature
The bioorthogonal revolution
A set of reactions operating silently inside live cells or whole animals are lighting up chemical biology and inspiring new medicines, James Mitchell Crow finds
- Feature
Wiring up organic synthesis
James Mitchell Crow talks to the organic chemists using electrochemistry to add or remove electrons to their molecules at the flick of a switch
- Feature
Keeping cell therapy under wraps
Materials to safely encapsulate transplanted cells for could enable a revolution in the treatment of diabetes and a wide range of other diseases. James Mitchell Crow reports
- Feature
Supermetals versus superbugs
With pathogenic bacteria rapidly overcoming our arsenal of organic antibiotics, James Mitchell Crow asks if it is time to revisit metal-based antimicrobials
- Feature
Sustainable solar power
Getting energy from the sun isn’t renewable until the panels are recyclable. James Mitchell Crow talks to the scientists making it happen
- Feature
Ammonia synthesis goes electric
James Mitchell Crow finds that the outlook for renewables-powered electrochemical ammonia production is beginning to brighten
- Feature
Metalloenzyme mastery
There are natural metalloenzymes that make difficult chemistry look easy. James Mitchell Crow talks to the bioinorganic chemists figuring out how to copy them
- Feature
Sustainable lab buildings
After a decade of grassroots growth, the laboratory sustainability movement is bursting into the mainstream finds James Mitchell Crow
- Feature
Can smart biomaterials deliver?
James Mitchell Crow explores the next generation of therapeutic biomaterials, which aim to interact dynamically with the body and help to control diabetes and heal wounds
- Feature
Hydrogen storage gets real
As production costs fall and demand is poised to rocket, James Mitchell Crow finds the hydrogen economy is finally ready for take-off – as long as we can find ways to store it
- Feature
There’s something about boron
Boron’s chemistry is as much defined by what it isn’t – carbon, or a metal – as by what it is. Recent years have started to fix this misconception, as James Mitchell Crow reports
- Feature
Perovskites beyond solar cells
From solar cells and LEDs to catalysts and quantum computing, James Mitchell Crow asks if there is anything perovskites can’t do
- Feature
The nuclear option
Using radioisotopes to image inside patients’ bodies – nuclear medicine – is under threat from ageing reactors. James Mitchell Crow discovers the new science trying to fix the problem
- Feature
150 years of helium
Humanity took a long time to notice the second most common chemical element in the universe, James Mitchell Crow notes. Today we would struggle to do without it
- Feature
Understanding Alzheimer’s
After hundreds of failed drug candidates, James Mitchell Crow asks if this is the last roll of the dice for the amyloid theory of Alzheimer’s disease
- Feature
Go with the fold
From a seemingly impossible problem a few years ago, some researchers think that predicting the folded structures of protein could be solved pretty soon. James Mitchell Crow reports
- Feature
CO2 recycling – an uphill struggle
James Mitchell Crow explains how chemists are turning a problematic greenhouse gas into commercially useful molecules, at industrial scale