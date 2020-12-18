K V Venkatasubramanian
Venkat is a science writer based in East Delhi, India
- News
Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India stumps health experts
Authorities are looking at pesticide contamination of food and water as well as heavy metals
- News
Illegally grown GM aubergines highlight India’s continuing ambivalence to transgenic crops
Discovery has revived protests against the technology
- Business
Pollution from Indian drugmakers drives drug resistance
Areas around manufacturing sites still heavily contaminated with antimicrobials and breeding multidrug-resistant pathogens
- Business
India probes Roche over biosimilars
Mylan and Biocon claim Roche abused its market dominance to quash generic breast cancer antibodies
- Business
EU recommends withdrawing drugs approved on unreliable data
Indian firm Micro Therapeutic Research Labs accused of misrepresenting clinical data and documentation deficiencies
- Business
Indian drug industry opposes price caps
Government wants free healthcare for poorest people, but companies claim controls will stifle innovation
- Business
Indian court revokes ban on combination drugs
Companies claim government failed to follow procedure in restricting risky medicines
- News
Lack of critical elements could stymie India’s growth
Dependence on imports will make moving to a high-tech manufacturing economy more difficult
- Business
Indian whistleblower pushes for regulatory reform
Although denied a hearing by India’s supreme court, Dinesh Thakur wants to shake up pharmaceutical safety laws
- Business
India bans 344 combination drugs
Manufacturers appeal to courts to allow continued sales of products the government deems risky