Kathryn Gempf
Enthusiastic about encouraging interaction with science and research in original and comprehensive ways. This stems from a love of collaboration, problem-solving, creativity and a career in chemical sciences publishing.
- Podcast
Book club – Sticky by Laurie Winkless
Delving into the mysterious science of surfaces
- Review
Sapiens – A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind
Reimagining Yuval Noah Harari’s bestseller as an approachable graphic novel
- Podcast
Book club – The End of Everything
It’s the end times for our universe with five scenarios that of how it might meet its ultimate demise
- Review
Film: Radioactive
Based on a graphic novel, this film is both a profile of Marie Curie and a celebration of her discovery, the phenomenon of radioactivity
- Podcast
Book Club – Transcendence by Gaia Vince
We discuss prize-winning author Gaia Vince’s new book Transcendence, and discover how collaboration made humans Earth’s most successful species
- Review
Hot Carbon: Carbon-14 and a Revolution in Science
A book on how one isotope transformed carbon dating, nuclear testing and oceanography
- Review
Origins: How the Earth Made Us
Lewis Dartnell promises to show how the terrain around us shapes not only the physical space we live in but also the political, economical and evolutionary climates of who we are
- Review
Hello World: How to be Human in the Age of the Machine
Mathematician Hannah Fry explores the power and limitations of the algorithms that surround us
- Research
Radical ion synthesis finally embraces green chemistry
Mechanochemical route to naphthalenediimide radical ions
- Research
Mapping the mysteries of pervoskite solar cell hysteresis
Caught on camera: interfacial stabilisation observed causing hysteresis means mobile ion migration is off the hook
- Review
Beyond weird: why everything you thought you knew about quantum physics is different
Philip Ball sets himself the task of explaining quantum mechanics
- Research
A picture perfect power source
Researchers develop ultra-thin supercapacitors that can be printed onto paper
- Research
Pink paper probe exposes formaldehyde
Simple test can find carcinogenic pollutant in liquids, air and even living cells
- Research
Crawling chemical system acts as if it’s alive
Intriguing globule that moves, eats and defecates
- Research
Test to tell if your mince is telling porkies
Metabolites offer a new way to check for ham in your hamburger