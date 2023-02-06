Nessa Carson
Nessa Carson is a synthetic organic research chemist based in Berkshire, UK
- Feature
How to automate your lab
Whether it’s robots, automation or software hacks, Nessa Carson finds ways for everyone to improve how they work in the lab
- Opinion
Curating data into pictures has nuances that are easy to overlook
But there are ways to balance the benefits of holistic data without causing information overload
- Opinion
Integrating coding into chemistry helps science progress faster
Taking a beginner Python programming course can lead to big efficiency gains
- Opinion
Building data systems to break down research silos
Shared schemas could make it a lot easier for researchers to cross discipline boundaries
- Opinion
The career importance of community service work
Community work enhances a scientist’s skills, whatever career stage they’re at
- Opinion
Science faction
Taking inspiration from nerd culture
- Opinion
Take nobody’s word for it
Sceptic communities should question their own biases toward peer review
- Opinion
Maintaining motivation
Competition might work in the short term, but a supportive environment produces more sustainable results
- Opinion
Enabling environments support the development of diverse teams
A great workplace allows individuals to be constrained only by the limits of their own minds
- Opinion
Online conferences have benefits worth retaining
Nothing’s quite the same as a scientific meeting
- Opinion
A day in the lab
Even working at the cutting edge can sometimes feel like a drag
- Opinion
Am I really a scientist?
Whether in a lab, an office or on a stage, we are no strangers to wrestling with self-identity
- Opinion
Making a meme of it
Shared cultural knowledge can be both boon and bondage
- Business
How many papers do you read a week?
Everyone needs a strategy to keep up with the literature
- Opinion
Brute force and ignorance
It’s time for academia to get with the project plan and fail faster
- Opinion
A sideways look at synthesis
Side products might not be what you want, but they could be what you need
- Opinion
Changing the reproducibility rulebook
It pays to know when taking shortcuts is acceptable, and which it’s safe to take
- Opinion
Is your lab 'haunted' by former team members?
The strange items - and legends - colleagues leave behind