Vanessa Seifert
I am interested in exploring philosophical issues from the novel perspective of chemistry. I work on the relation between chemistry and quantum mechanics as well as on the nature of chemical bonds and the existence of molecular structure. My undergraduate studies were in Chemical Engineering (National Technical University of Athens). I have an MSc in Philosophy of Science (LSE) and a PhD in Philosophy (University of Bristol). Until recently, I was a postdoctoral researcher in the Philosophy Department of the University of Bristol, working for the European Research Council Project ‘The Metaphysical Unity of Science’ (grant no. 771509). Currently, I am a teaching fellow in Philosophy at the University of Athens.
Is water H2O? Is gold Au?
Obvious answers with complex interpretations
Does the periodic table reveal laws of nature?
There could be more to learn from ordering the elements
How do we know that we know?
Exploring the world of epistemology
Are plants alive?
Searching for the (exact) meaning of life
In search of the chemical bond
Philosophy of science can help us discover new ways of understanding whether bonds really exist
How chemistry provides a unique perspective on causation
Philosophical mysteries around chemical reactions
The different shades of sexist science
How supposedly scientific arguments for the inferiority of women support gender discrimination
Rethinking our relationship to nature
How the scientific revolution made it culturally permissible to exploit the environment
Science as a product of culture
The role of background beliefs and assumptions in the development of science
What’s revolutionary about the Chemical Revolution?
How an event in chemistry shaped philosophy
How values influence decisions in science
Empirical evidence is not always sufficient to determine the models we use
How philosophy helps solve puzzles in chemistry
Without realising it, chemists use a range of philosophical tools to probe the world
Idealisations to the rescue
How simplifications help us to better understand the world
Are chemical entities real?
Proving that atoms and molecules exist is surprisingly difficult
Why do we still do chemistry?
It’s still not clear whether quantum chemistry has all the answers