Vanessa Seifert

I am interested in exploring philosophical issues from the novel perspective of chemistry. I work on the relation between chemistry and quantum mechanics as well as on the nature of chemical bonds and the existence of molecular structure. My undergraduate studies were in Chemical Engineering (National Technical University of Athens). I have an MSc in Philosophy of Science (LSE) and a PhD in Philosophy (University of Bristol). Until recently, I was a postdoctoral researcher in the Philosophy Department of the University of Bristol, working for the European Research Council Project ‘The Metaphysical Unity of Science’ (grant no. 771509). Currently, I am a teaching fellow in Philosophy at the University of Athens.