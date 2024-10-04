Victoria Corless
A chemist turned science writer, Victoria completed her PhD in organic synthesis and, ever the cliché, realized lab work was not something she wanted to do for the rest of her days.
After dabbling in science writing and a brief stint as a medical writer, Victoria joined Wiley’s advanced science news where she works as an editor and writer. On the side, she freelances for various outlets, including Research2Reality, Space.com, and Chemistry World.
- Research
One-electron covalent bond between two carbons pushes limits of bonding
Linus Pauling proposed exotic bonds but they have never been seen between two carbons until now
- Research
Drugs and vaccines could be freed from cold chains by hydrogel
Stiff gel prevents proteins from aggregating, preserving their therapeutic power
- Research
Super-fast automated synthesis promises to make chemistry accessible to many more
Order of magnitude improvement in speed result of technology optimisation
- Research
Electrochemical wizardry conjures nitrate at room temperature from air
Process could cut the huge carbon footprint of fertiliser production
- Research
Cold plasma converts biogas into long-chain hydrocarbon feedstocks
Waste gases from landfills could be turned into valuable chemical feedstocks
- Research
Warning that solar geoengineering could cause unexpected regional heating
Aerosol modelling study injects note of caution on strategy to control warming
- Research
Energetically unfavourable Diels-Alder reaction driven by chemical fuel
Carbodiimide fuel powers rare, thermodynamically unpromising reaction between diene and dienophile
- Research
Machine learning could ‘change the paradigm’ for polaritonic chemistry
Model reveals influence of vibrational strong coupling during light-driven reaction
- Research
New spray-on dyes can instantly reveal fingerprints at crime scenes
Fluorescent molecules are simple to use and non-toxic
- Research
Nanopore test could identify misfolded proteins in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease
Sensor could provide more accurate diagnoses and help doctors track progress of neurodegenerative diseases