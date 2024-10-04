Victoria Corless

A chemist turned science writer, Victoria completed her PhD in organic synthesis and, ever the cliché, realized lab work was not something she wanted to do for the rest of her days.

After dabbling in science writing and a brief stint as a medical writer, Victoria joined Wiley’s advanced science news where she works as an editor and writer. On the side, she freelances for various outlets, including Research2Reality, Space.com, and Chemistry World.