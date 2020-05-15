Alice Coles-Aldridge
After graduating with an MChem from Durham University in 2014, I moved on to the University of St Andrews to pursue a PhD working on ceria-based materials for solid oxide fuel cells. Although I learnt a great deal in the lab, I felt myself increasingly drawn towards scientific communication and writing.
I began working as a Publishing Editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry in Summer 2018 on the Sustainability portfolio where I ensure the highest-quality research in these fields is published. I also write articles for Chemistry World, which has exposed me to an even greater breadth of research and allowed me to carry on with scientific writing. I have always found talking to and learning from other scientists very enjoyable and I am glad to be able to continue doing this.
When not reading or writing scientific articles you will find me practicing pirouettes and jetés.
