Geraldine Hay

I completed my MChem degree at the University of Edinburgh, where in my final year I investigated modifying the properties and selectivity of MOFs by applying pressure. As part of my degree, I also completed a year abroad at the University of Hong Kong, studying the antibacterial properties of bismuth complexes. After graduating, I took some time away from chemistry to travel, returning to the UK to take up my role as publishing editor on the materials and nano portfolio in 2018.

I am now an assistant editor on Chemical Science but, staying true to my background, enjoy the opportunity to write Chemistry World articles on ground-breaking materials science whenever I can.