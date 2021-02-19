Laura Fisher
After completing a PhD at the University of Bath, UK, and a postdoc at the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2014 as a publishing editor. From 2016–2019, I was deputy editor for Soft Matter, Biomaterials Science, Polymer Chemistry, Reaction Chemistry & Engineering and Molecular Systems Design & Engineering, and I am now executive editor for RSC Advances. My job involves journal strategy, marketing, and visibility, and I spend a lot of time working with our board members and associate editors and promoting RSC Advances at conferences. I also really enjoy scientific writing, and take the opportunity to contribute research articles and book reviews to Chemistry World whenever I can.
- Review
Ice: Tales from a Disappearing World
What is it like to do research in a remote part of Greenland
- Review
Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind
A forensic anthropology pageturner filled with cases ranging from historic excavations to recent murder investigations
- Podcast
Book club – Written in Bone
From the horrific to the absurd, forensic anthropologist Sue Black’s new book is a true pageturner
- Review
The Life Scientific: Inventors
From the geneticist who cloned Dolly the sheep to the inventor of the battery bag, this book delves into the lives and ambitions of Britain’s trailblazing scientists
- Review
The Book of Humans: The Story of How We Became Us
Adam Rutherford sets out to explain what it is that sets us apart from other animals
- Review
Superhuman: Life at the Extremes of Mental & Physical Ability
Meet the people at the peak of their powers
- Review
All that remains: a life in death
Forensic anthropologist Sue black shares her fascination with anatomy and determination to help the loved ones of those that die
- Review
The many lives of carbon
Dag Olav Hessen leaves no stone - or diamond - unturned in his account of element six
- Research
Solving the crystal maze
Workflow swaps gut feelings for data when designing continuous crystallisation processes
- Research
Production line for gecko-inspired adhesive
Scientists devise manufacturing process for material that replicates a gecko’s remarkable stickiness
- Review
Adapt: how we can learn from nature’s strangest inventions
Laura Fisher reviews a tale of bio-inspired technology
- Research
Flash lithiation made safe
Micromixing enables protecting-group-free synthesis of organolithiums
- Review
Which yet survive: impressions of friends, family and encounters
Memoirs of travelling chemist John Mills
- Research
Sweat pore mimic unblocks perspiration theory
Microfluidic device shows that antiperspirants control sweating by forming pore-plugging aggregates with perspiration proteins
- Review
On the scent: a journey through the science of smell
A fragrant feast of olfactory science
- Research
Tiny bubbles made easier
Shrinking the microbubbles needed for ultrasound with microfluidics
- Review
Outbreak! 50 tales of epidemics that terrorized the world
A tour of history’s most devastating diseases
- Research
Shape memory polymers get a grip
Controlled curling – a new way to go from flat to 3D
- Research
Automated fluorine radiolabelling moves closer to the clinic
New technique could improve tumour diagnosis and treatment
- Research
How to not make a splash
Study adds to understanding of droplet behaviour