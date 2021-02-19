Laura Fisher

After completing a PhD at the University of Bath, UK, and a postdoc at the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2014 as a publishing editor. From 2016–2019, I was deputy editor for Soft Matter, Biomaterials Science, Polymer Chemistry, Reaction Chemistry & Engineering and Molecular Systems Design & Engineering, and I am now executive editor for RSC Advances. My job involves journal strategy, marketing, and visibility, and I spend a lot of time working with our board members and associate editors and promoting RSC Advances at conferences. I also really enjoy scientific writing, and take the opportunity to contribute research articles and book reviews to Chemistry World whenever I can.