Tamara Kosikova

Tamara was born and raised in Slovakia, leaving in 2008, to do a BSc in biomolecular sciences at the University of St Andrews. In 2012, Tamara pursued a PhD in systems chemistry, working with Professor Douglas Philp, at the University of St Andrews. Afterwards, she dabbed a bit in freelance editing and worked as a postdoc at Northwestern University. Tamara joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2020 as a publishing editor and has been working since on Materials and Nanoscience journals. Her personal interests include gardening, cooking, reading, and pottery.