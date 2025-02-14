Tamara Kosikova
Tamara was born and raised in Slovakia, leaving in 2008, to do a BSc in biomolecular sciences at the University of St Andrews. In 2012, Tamara pursued a PhD in systems chemistry, working with Professor Douglas Philp, at the University of St Andrews. Afterwards, she dabbed a bit in freelance editing and worked as a postdoc at Northwestern University. Tamara joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2020 as a publishing editor and has been working since on Materials and Nanoscience journals. Her personal interests include gardening, cooking, reading, and pottery.
- Research
Computational study says nucleophile finds σ-holes more attractive than π-holes
A σ-hole leads to a stronger bond with NH3 than a π-hole on the same atom
- Research
Extraordinary crystal structure displays abiotic foldamer with unprecedented complexity
Four aromatic oligoamide helix-turn-helix units assemble in organic solvent into an abiotic architecture with quaternary-like structure
- Research
Improbable rotaxane made using a foldamer helix
Macrocycle displaced to a site for which it has no formal affinity
- Research
Light-driven molecular motor made from entirely renewable resources
Green synthetic strategy leads to first light-driven molecular motor from wood biomass
- Research
Reaction confined between copper nanopyramids transforms carbon dioxide into ethylene glycol
Copper arrangement promotes C–C coupling and lowers formation barrier for a key intermediate
- Research
Neural network based on autocatalytic reaction performs image classification
Click reaction between small organic molecules used to execute a computing task