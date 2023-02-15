Tim Wogan
After initially planning to study English at university, I decided that, just in case I turned out not to be the next Hillary Mantel, it might be better to devote my life to my other great love – science, where I believed I was sure to make great discoveries. Three years studying physics at Cambridge University disabused me thoroughly of that notion, and, having learned that I was never going to make a notable discovery of my own in a world full of infinitely better scientists than I was, I decided to return to plan A and make my living writing about theirs instead. I studied science communication at Imperial College London and, after a brief internship as a reporter on the European news desk of Science, I’ve been writing freelance. Since 2019, I’ve been living in the US.
Unique molecular state at ultracold temperatures points way to controlling chemical reactions
Deeper understanding of interactions close to absolute zero could also aid creation of exotic quantum matter
Zircon study prompts redox state rethink surrounding hydrothermal pools thought to harbour life’s first molecules
Research combining experiments with modelling suggests hydrothermal fluid was 30% as saline as sea water today and more oxidised than the surrounding mantle
Super-resolution microscopy ditches fluorescent tags for gentler imaging of live cells
Infrared laser technique could deliver benefits for study of cells’ biochemistry
3D-printed single-atom catalysts brings industry use closer
Printing technique could allow more widespread application of exceptional catalytic particles
Ionic cooling offers way to end greenhouse gas use in refrigeration
A refrigeration cycle based on dissolving a salt could be a more environmentally-friendly method of cooling
Algorithm produces one of the best solutions to molecules’ Schrödinger equations yet
But aggressive ‘pre-training’ actually damages its predictive powers
Warming gold nanofilm can stop glasses fogging-up
Coating that absorbs sun’s infrared light could end steamed up lenses
Machine learning massively speeds up scouring of periodic table for stable structures
Algorithm investigated 31 million crystal structures with calculations taking seconds instead of hours
Powerful rare-earth free magnet ‘evolved’ and refined by machine learning algorithm
Combination of iron, cobalt and boron points to alternatives to metals beset by geopolitical battles
AI beats human experts when it comes to peptide design
Algorithm throws up some counter-intuitive structures in contest
Homogeneous catalysis boosted by electrochemical recovery of precious metal complexes
Process can recover metals from industrially important catalysts
Bond switching stops hard ceramic from cracking under stress
Deformable silicon nitride absorbs compression stress through gradual phase change
Machine learning navigates vast materials space to discover new high-performance alloys
Neural net suggested unusual element combination to create better Invar alloys
Explainer: How do sunscreens safely protect our skin?
And which is best – inorganic or organic sunscreens?
Diamond capsules allow ambient analysis of high-pressure samples
Crystalline forms of argon and neon can now be analysed using techniques that would previously have been impossible
Electrons become chiral reagent in polymer synthesis
Chiral polymer made from completely achiral chemicals using only electrons’ angular momentum
Visualising sigma orbitals opens path to new understanding of surface chemistry
Photoemisssion orbital tomography extended beyond pi orbitals
Metallic deuterium made at pressures rivalling those found at the centre of a planet
Synthesis could aid study of high-pressure superconductors
Highly stable aerogel could protect firefighters and spacecraft from extreme heat
Amorphous structure studded with nanocrystals survives stress and strain that would break an ordinary aerogel
Liquid metal boosts platinum catalyst’s activity 1000 times
Gallium containing single platinum atoms outperforms solid platinum catalysts in electrochemical methanol oxidation